P I Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.30% to Rs 2068.90 croreNet profit of P I Industries rose 17.21% to Rs 448.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 382.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.30% to Rs 2068.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1910.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2068.901910.40 8 OPM %28.1924.49 -PBDT649.70515.10 26 PBT566.30445.40 27 NP448.80382.90 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content