PC Jeweller reports consolidated net loss of Rs 121.64 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 72.03% to Rs 48.49 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 629.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 203.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 75.52% to Rs 605.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2472.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of PC Jeweller reported to Rs 121.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 302.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 72.03% to Rs 48.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 173.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.48.49173.37605.402472.68-3.26-11.65-28.3010.03-120.16-145.71-611.40-80.70-124.23-152.45-631.77-107.93-121.64-302.41-629.36-203.20