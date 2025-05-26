Monday, May 26, 2025 | 10:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PC Jeweller reports consolidated net profit of Rs 94.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

PC Jeweller reports consolidated net profit of Rs 94.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Sales rise 1341.58% to Rs 699.02 crore

Net profit of PC Jeweller reported to Rs 94.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 121.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1341.58% to Rs 699.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 577.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 629.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 270.76% to Rs 2244.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 605.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales699.0248.49 1342 2244.60605.40 271 OPM %20.75-3.26 -17.58-28.30 - PBDT101.37-120.16 LP 470.51-611.40 LP PBT96.47-124.23 LP 452.56-631.77 LP NP94.78-121.64 LP 577.70-629.36 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dr Reddys Labs' manufacturing facility gets two form 483 observations from US FDA

Dr Reddys Labs' manufacturing facility gets two form 483 observations from US FDA

Adani Power Ltd Spikes 2.08%, BSE Power index Rises 1.03%

Adani Power Ltd Spikes 2.08%, BSE Power index Rises 1.03%

Indices open higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices open higher in early trade; breadth strong

RSD Finance consolidated net profit declines 91.17% in the March 2025 quarter

RSD Finance consolidated net profit declines 91.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 29.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 29.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayPM Modi Mann Ki BaatGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon