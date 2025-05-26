RSD Finance consolidated net profit declines 91.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.69% to Rs 36.71 croreNet profit of RSD Finance declined 91.17% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.69% to Rs 36.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.43% to Rs 13.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.09% to Rs 130.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 103.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales36.7130.67 20 130.01103.11 26 OPM %17.4626.21 -24.6726.28 - PBDT4.5610.81 -58 33.1232.38 2 PBT2.968.12 -64 25.3621.86 16 NP0.434.87 -91 13.2414.00 -5
