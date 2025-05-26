Monday, May 26, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Reddys Labs' manufacturing facility gets two form 483 observations from US FDA

Dr Reddys Labs' manufacturing facility gets two form 483 observations from US FDA

Image

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories said that the United States Food & Drug Administration (US FDA), post a GMP inspection, has issued a Form 483 with 2 observations to the company's Telangana-based manufacturing facility.

In a regulatory filing made on Saturday (24 May 2025), the company informed that the US FDA had conducted a GMP inspection at its API manufacturing facility in Miryalaguda, Telangana, India. The inspection was conducted from 19 May 2025 to 24 May 2025.

Post the inspection, the American regulatory agency has issued a Form 483 with 2 observations.

The pharmaceutical company stated that it would address the said observation from the US FDA within the stipulated timeline.

 

Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddys Laboratories is a global pharmaceutical company. It offers a portfolio of products and services including APIs, generics, branded generics, biosimilars and OTC.

Also Read

biocon

Biocon share rises as arm secures UK MHRA nod for plaque psoriasis drug

initial public offering, IPO

Dar Credit & Capital IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing

Donald Trump

Trump hints at announcement in 'next two days' on Iran nuclear talks

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex zooms 600 pts, Nifty near 25,050; auto, metal, realty stocks lead

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are May 26 redeem codes to win rewards, diamonds

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,594 crore for the quarter ended March 2025 (Q4FY25), marking a 22% year-on-year increase from Rs 1,307 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose 20% year-on-year to Rs 8,506 crore, compared to Rs 7,083 crore in Q4FY24.

The scrip rose 0.46% to currently trade at Rs 1235.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Power Ltd Spikes 2.08%, BSE Power index Rises 1.03%

Adani Power Ltd Spikes 2.08%, BSE Power index Rises 1.03%

Indices open higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices open higher in early trade; breadth strong

RSD Finance consolidated net profit declines 91.17% in the March 2025 quarter

RSD Finance consolidated net profit declines 91.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 29.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Dynacons Systems & Solutions consolidated net profit rises 29.08% in the March 2025 quarter

TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 254.89% in the March 2025 quarter

TCC Concept consolidated net profit rises 254.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayPM Modi Mann Ki BaatGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon