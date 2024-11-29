Business Standard
IIFL Finance to raise upto Rs 500 cr via NCDs

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

IIFL Home Finance, a material subsidiary of IIFL Finance has planned to raise up to Rs 500 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) at a face value of Rs 1,000 each.

IIFL Home Finance has filed a Tranche I prospectus with the Registrar of Companies, for the public issue of NCDs for a base size up to Rs 100 crore with an option to retain over subscription up to Rs 400 crore, aggregating to Rs 500 crore, which is within the shelf limit of Rs 3,000 crore.

These secured, rated, listed, redeemable NCDs will be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

 

IIFL Finance, a leading retail-focused NBFC in India, offers loans and mortgages through its subsidiaries. With a wide range of products and a vast customer base, they operate across India through branches and digital channels.

The company reported a net loss of Rs 157.67 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a net profit of Rs 474.26 crore in Q2 FY24. Total income rose 1.6% YoY to Rs 2,576.59 crore in September 2024 quarter.

The scrip declined 1.60% to currently trade at Rs 414.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

