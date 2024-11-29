Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at CreditAccess Grameen Ltd counter

Volumes soar at CreditAccess Grameen Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd recorded volume of 1.45 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21408 shares

Aegis Logistics Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 29 November 2024.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd recorded volume of 1.45 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 6.78 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21408 shares. The stock lost 8.20% to Rs.906.00. Volumes stood at 30872 shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd notched up volume of 58524 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17729 shares. The stock rose 3.31% to Rs.902.05. Volumes stood at 23510 shares in the last session.

 

Life Insurance Corporation of India witnessed volume of 1.9 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 74601 shares. The stock increased 3.35% to Rs.971.00. Volumes stood at 99259 shares in the last session.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd registered volume of 42.1 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.38 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 17.66 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.38% to Rs.18.34. Volumes stood at 16.5 lakh shares in the last session.

More From This Section

Indices trade with major gains; media shares rally for 5th day

Indices trade with major gains; media shares rally for 5th day

Dollar index lacks momentum in thin holiday trade; slips below 106 mark for first time in 2-weeks

Dollar index lacks momentum in thin holiday trade; slips below 106 mark for first time in 2-weeks

RBI to conduct 14-day variable reverse repo rate auction under LAF

RBI to conduct 14-day variable reverse repo rate auction under LAF

Nazara Tech arm to acquire Trinity Gaming for Rs 24-cr

Nazara Tech arm to acquire Trinity Gaming for Rs 24-cr

Sensex jumps nearly 400 pts; pharma shares in demand

Sensex jumps nearly 400 pts; pharma shares in demand

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd clocked volume of 21.66 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9.83 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.22% to Rs.128.35. Volumes stood at 5.8 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned amid protests by Opposition MPs

commodity derivatives

LIC, BSE, Angel One, Adani shares soar up to 9% on F&O entry; Nykaa dips 2%

Indian army, security forces

Army's 'Operation Sadbhavana' transforming remote villages in Arunachal

Realme GT 7 Pro

Realme GT 7 Pro's first sale kicks off with introductory offers: Know deals

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 600 pts, Nifty near 24,100; Pharma index up 2%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon