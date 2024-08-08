PCBL consolidated net profit rises 8.11% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 59.07% to Rs 2143.56 crore

Net profit of PCBL rose 8.11% to Rs 118.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 109.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 59.07% to Rs 2143.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1347.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2143.561347.5216.7115.64248.04195.50163.57154.32118.02109.17