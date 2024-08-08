Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit rises 31.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 78.74% to Rs 19.34 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance rose 31.29% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 78.74% to Rs 19.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.19.3410.8229.7334.665.703.725.693.714.493.42