Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit rises 31.29% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 78.74% to Rs 19.34 crore
Net profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance rose 31.29% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 78.74% to Rs 19.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales19.3410.82 79 OPM %29.7334.66 -PBDT5.703.72 53 PBT5.693.71 53 NP4.493.42 31
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

