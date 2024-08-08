Poddar Pigments standalone net profit rises 10.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.48% to Rs 98.85 crore

Net profit of Poddar Pigments rose 10.77% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.48% to Rs 98.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.98.8591.9711.1310.8812.3511.0610.319.437.616.87