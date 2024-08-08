Poddar Pigments standalone net profit rises 10.77% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.48% to Rs 98.85 croreNet profit of Poddar Pigments rose 10.77% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.48% to Rs 98.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 91.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales98.8591.97 7 OPM %11.1310.88 -PBDT12.3511.06 12 PBT10.319.43 9 NP7.616.87 11
