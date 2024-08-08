Business Standard
Burnpur Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.09 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net Loss of Burnpur Cement reported to Rs 16.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales049.72 -100 OPM %06.09 -PBDT-16.12-15.61 -3 PBT-16.13-18.32 12 NP-16.09-18.35 12
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 3:21 PM IST

