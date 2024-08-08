Moneyboxx Finance standalone net profit rises 162.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 94.25% to Rs 45.63 crore

Net profit of Moneyboxx Finance rose 162.20% to Rs 4.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 94.25% to Rs 45.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 23.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.45.6323.4945.9846.536.032.454.481.784.301.64