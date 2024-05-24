PCBL consolidated net profit rises 8.90% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.40% to Rs 1928.78 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 11.12% to Rs 490.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 441.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.18% to Rs 6419.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5774.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of PCBL rose 8.90% to Rs 111.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 102.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.40% to Rs 1928.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1373.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1928.781373.816419.775774.0616.0513.3816.1612.66224.52181.84893.59718.42149.33148.29676.33581.68111.26102.17490.94441.80