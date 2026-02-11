Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jetking Infotrain reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.61 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

Sales decline 15.40% to Rs 4.67 crore

Net loss of Jetking Infotrain reported to Rs 2.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 15.40% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.675.52 -15 OPM %-45.6125.00 -PBDT-2.102.32 PL PBT-2.611.73 PL NP-2.611.31 PL

Feb 11 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

