Pearl Polymers standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Pearl Polymers rose 200.00% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 48.88% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.333.58-31.89-68.721.410.571.290.431.290.43