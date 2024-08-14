Pearl Polymers standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.88% to Rs 5.33 croreNet profit of Pearl Polymers rose 200.00% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 48.88% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.333.58 49 OPM %-31.89-68.72 -PBDT1.410.57 147 PBT1.290.43 200 NP1.290.43 200
