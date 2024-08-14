Jay Ushin standalone net profit declines 4.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.63% to Rs 195.77 croreNet profit of Jay Ushin declined 4.43% to Rs 2.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.63% to Rs 195.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 162.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales195.77162.29 21 OPM %4.463.51 -PBDT7.956.01 32 PBT4.043.71 9 NP2.592.71 -4
