Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.58 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.58% to Rs 8.13 crore

Net Loss of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reported to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8.137.7042.3126.75-5.37-1.63-8.12-4.41-8.58-4.43