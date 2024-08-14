Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.58 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.58% to Rs 8.13 croreNet Loss of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reported to Rs 8.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 8.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales8.137.70 6 OPM %42.3126.75 -PBDT-5.37-1.63 -229 PBT-8.12-4.41 -84 NP-8.58-4.43 -94
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content