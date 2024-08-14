Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit declines 9.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.98% to Rs 73.01 croreNet profit of Royal Orchid Hotels declined 9.18% to Rs 8.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.98% to Rs 73.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales73.0168.89 6 OPM %22.7926.26 -PBDT17.0218.30 -7 PBT11.7013.54 -14 NP8.809.69 -9
