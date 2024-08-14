Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit declines 9.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.98% to Rs 73.01 crore

Net profit of Royal Orchid Hotels declined 9.18% to Rs 8.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.98% to Rs 73.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 68.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.73.0168.8922.7926.2617.0218.3011.7013.548.809.69