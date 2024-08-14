Jindal Photo consolidated net profit rises 41.43% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.63 croreNet profit of Jindal Photo rose 41.43% to Rs 47.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.630.45 40 OPM %84.1373.33 -PBDT47.4333.54 41 PBT47.4233.53 41 NP47.4233.53 41
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content