Pee Cee Cosma Sope consolidated net profit declines 13.13% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.25% to Rs 39.95 croreNet profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope declined 13.13% to Rs 2.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.25% to Rs 39.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales39.9539.85 0 OPM %8.7410.46 -PBDT4.364.85 -10 PBT3.974.52 -12 NP2.913.35 -13
