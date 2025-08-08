Pranik Logistics standalone net profit rises 77.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 75.53% to Rs 39.16 croreNet profit of Pranik Logistics rose 77.06% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 75.53% to Rs 39.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales39.1622.31 76 OPM %9.309.64 -PBDT3.432.00 72 PBT2.581.46 77 NP1.931.09 77
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content