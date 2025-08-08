Dynamatic Technologies consolidated net profit declines 5.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.12% to Rs 370.93 croreNet profit of Dynamatic Technologies declined 5.44% to Rs 10.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.12% to Rs 370.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 346.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales370.93346.28 7 OPM %10.1911.57 -PBDT33.8229.04 16 PBT15.3311.71 31 NP10.7711.39 -5
