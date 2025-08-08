Max Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 45.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.67% to Rs 12821.65 croreNet profit of Max Financial Services declined 45.29% to Rs 69.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 127.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.67% to Rs 12821.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11798.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales12821.6511798.61 9 OPM %0.921.61 -PBDT102.16183.15 -44 PBT101.48182.46 -44 NP69.64127.29 -45
