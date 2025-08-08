Mittal Life Style standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.37% to Rs 21.18 croreNet profit of Mittal Life Style declined 90.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 59.37% to Rs 21.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales21.1813.29 59 OPM %1.7010.61 -PBDT0.341.40 -76 PBT0.091.08 -92 NP0.070.70 -90
