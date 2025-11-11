Pee Cee Cosma Sope consolidated net profit declines 45.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.49% to Rs 32.64 croreNet profit of Pee Cee Cosma Sope declined 45.49% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.49% to Rs 32.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales32.6430.94 5 OPM %5.7610.21 -PBDT2.343.93 -40 PBT1.953.54 -45 NP1.452.66 -45
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content