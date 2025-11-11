Tirupati Forge standalone net profit declines 49.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.89% to Rs 39.67 croreNet profit of Tirupati Forge declined 49.24% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.89% to Rs 39.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales39.6732.28 23 OPM %8.1414.93 -PBDT3.644.61 -21 PBT1.843.59 -49 NP1.342.64 -49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content