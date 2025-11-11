Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tirupati Forge standalone net profit declines 49.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Tirupati Forge standalone net profit declines 49.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Sales rise 22.89% to Rs 39.67 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Forge declined 49.24% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.89% to Rs 39.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales39.6732.28 23 OPM %8.1414.93 -PBDT3.644.61 -21 PBT1.843.59 -49 NP1.342.64 -49

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

