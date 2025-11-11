Quest Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 28.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 24.68% to Rs 1.16 croreNet profit of Quest Capital Markets declined 28.30% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.68% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.161.54 -25 OPM %87.9391.56 -PBDT1.021.41 -28 PBT1.021.41 -28 NP0.761.06 -28
