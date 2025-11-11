Sterling Tools standalone net profit rises 66.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.93% to Rs 169.93 croreNet profit of Sterling Tools rose 66.67% to Rs 19.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.93% to Rs 169.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 166.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales169.93166.71 2 OPM %13.7414.20 -PBDT24.4023.90 2 PBT16.6016.06 3 NP19.8011.88 67
