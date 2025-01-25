Business Standard

Pentokey Organy (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 25 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Pentokey Organy (India) remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.03 -100 OPM %0-233.33 -PBDT0.040.04 0 PBT0.040.04 0 NP0.040.04 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 25 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

