Sales rise 4.59% to Rs 11.61 croreNet profit of Peria Karamalai Tea & Produce Company rose 32.65% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 4.59% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 11.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.6111.10 5 OPM %32.1336.67 -PBDT3.333.70 -10 PBT2.482.36 5 NP2.601.96 33
