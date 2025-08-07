Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Oil India and IREL signs MoU for development of critical minerals

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Oil India and IREL (India) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 07 August 2025 in Mumbai to cooperate and collaborate for development of Critical Minerals.

Given the increasing importance of critical minerals, OIL has diversified into Critical Minerals apart from its present portfolio of Oil and Gas. IREL, a Miniratna PSU, under Department of Atomic Energy, is engaged in mining and processing of mineral sands, including extraction and refining of Rare Earth Elements.

OIL and IREL's partnership marks a crucial milestone in India's pursuit of self-reliance in critical minerals and rare earth elements. As part of identified PSUs under the National Critical Mineral Mission of Govt. of India, this collaboration will play a vital role in securing strategic mineral resources essential for the nation's energy security and technological advancement.

 

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

