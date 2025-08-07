Oil India and IREL signs MoU for development of critical minerals

Given the increasing importance of critical minerals, OIL has diversified into Critical Minerals apart from its present portfolio of Oil and Gas. IREL, a Miniratna PSU, under Department of Atomic Energy, is engaged in mining and processing of mineral sands, including extraction and refining of Rare Earth Elements.
OIL and IREL's partnership marks a crucial milestone in India's pursuit of self-reliance in critical minerals and rare earth elements. As part of identified PSUs under the National Critical Mineral Mission of Govt. of India, this collaboration will play a vital role in securing strategic mineral resources essential for the nation's energy security and technological advancement.
