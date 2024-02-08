Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Persistent Systems launches Gen-AI powered Population Health Management solution

Image

Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Persistent Systems launched an innovative Generative AI-powered Population Health Management (PHM) Solution in collaboration with Microsoft.
Aligned with value-based care models, the Solution identifies Social Determinants of Health (SDoH) to determine patients' nonclinical needs and better predict the cost of care driven by clinical conditions. It helps patients receive quality care at the right time and in the right place, while optimizing capacity and cost effectiveness for healthcare providers and organizations.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Predictive risk modeling is a critical tool to identify patients who will require significant medical assistance, as a relatively small proportion of the population accounts for the majority of healthcare spending. Leveraging Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service and Dynamics 365 Customer Insights, Persistent's PHM Solution identifies SDoH based on Electronic Health Records (EHR) data. Since up to 80% of key patient information within an EHR is in the form of unstructured clinical notes, Persistent's Solution accurately extracts this information, unlike PHM solutions in the market, which are solely dependent on third-party data sources or survey data. This innovative method, compared to existing natural language processing-based approaches, is intended to improve patient outcomes through more timely and intelligent care recommendations, and provides higher accuracy, improved scale, and increased compliance.
In addition, Persistent's PHM Solution assists a physician or a caregiver in recommending personalized interventions through community-based programs and care management teams to prevent emergency department visits, avoidable readmissions, and extended hospital stays. The Solution decreases 30-day readmissions by up to 60%, and continuously monitors correlations and outcomes to ensure quality patient engagement.
. The PHM Solution is currently available on Azure Marketplace.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Persistent Systems Ltd spurts 1.01%

Primus Partners Welcomes Juhi Talwar as Maiden Gen Z to its Board

Fashion Activist &amp; Global Goals Ambassador Aishwarya Sharma Appointed as Global Fashion Agenda's Next-Gen Assembly Ambassador for 2024

Indices trim gains, IT shares in demand

Broader mkt outperforms; Sensex down 128 pts; IT shares slide

Bharti Airtel launches 5 new stores in Bhopal

Adani Power update in credit ratings from India Ratings

Lyka Labs reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.78 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mukand consolidated net profit rises 3.25% in the December 2023 quarter

3M India consolidated net profit rises 8.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRBI Repo RateHappy Propose Day 2024ICC Under 19 World Cup Semi Final Live ScorePaytm CrisisBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon