Pervasive Commodities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Pervasive Commodities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 18528.57% to Rs 13.04 crore

Net loss of Pervasive Commodities reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18528.57% to Rs 13.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 35.71% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2265.63% to Rs 30.28 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales13.040.07 18529 30.281.28 2266 OPM %-5.90-28.57 -0.3312.50 - PBDT-0.78-0.04 -1850 0.070.14 -50 PBT-0.78-0.04 -1850 0.070.14 -50 NP-0.600.02 PL 0.090.14 -36

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

