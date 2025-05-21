Tashi India consolidated net profit rises 313.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.36% to Rs 0.35 croreNet profit of Tashi India rose 313.51% to Rs 1.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 36.36% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 203.51% to Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 21.28% to Rs 0.74 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.350.55 -36 0.740.94 -21 OPM %31.4318.18 -37.8427.66 - PBDT1.220.10 1120 1.510.37 308 PBT1.220.10 1120 1.500.37 305 NP1.530.37 314 1.730.57 204
