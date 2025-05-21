Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 08:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Globe Textiles (India) consolidated net profit declines 98.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Globe Textiles (India) consolidated net profit declines 98.19% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales rise 20.46% to Rs 130.02 crore

Net profit of Globe Textiles (India) declined 98.19% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.46% to Rs 130.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 107.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.22% to Rs 9.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.72% to Rs 554.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 458.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales130.02107.94 20 554.00458.90 21 OPM %5.221.88 -4.543.61 - PBDT2.555.99 -57 17.1312.93 32 PBT1.304.78 -73 12.028.07 49 NP0.063.31 -98 9.508.86 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 21 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

