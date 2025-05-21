NTPC Green Energy consolidated net profit rises 188.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.46% to Rs 622.27 croreNet profit of NTPC Green Energy rose 188.10% to Rs 233.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 80.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 22.46% to Rs 622.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 508.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.68% to Rs 475.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 342.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.59% to Rs 2209.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1962.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales622.27508.14 22 2209.641962.60 13 OPM %90.0485.96 -86.6988.86 - PBDT512.88300.37 71 1410.881128.46 25 PBT307.02127.22 141 652.63485.71 34 NP233.2280.95 188 475.48342.85 39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content