Pet Plastics consolidated net profit declines 95.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 137.29% to Rs 2.80 croreNet profit of Pet Plastics declined 95.65% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 137.29% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.801.18 137 OPM %-2.14-8.47 -PBDT0.010.21 -95 PBT0.010.21 -95 NP0.010.23 -96
