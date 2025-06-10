Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Peterhouse Investments India reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Peterhouse Investments India reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.92 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 7.18 crore

Net profit of Peterhouse Investments India reported to Rs 4.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 7.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs -2.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 237.01% to Rs 9.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 162.04% to Rs 14.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.18-2.73 LP 14.365.48 162 OPM %89.55123.81 -86.1474.09 - PBDT6.43-3.38 LP 12.374.06 205 PBT6.43-3.38 LP 12.374.06 205 NP4.92-4.61 LP 9.472.81 237

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

