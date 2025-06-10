Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 09:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Haileyburia Tea Estates reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Haileyburia Tea Estates reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 27.44% to Rs 7.43 crore

Net Loss of Haileyburia Tea Estates reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.44% to Rs 7.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.25 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.31% to Rs 22.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.435.83 27 22.1817.56 26 OPM %-2.69-23.84 --6.76-10.36 - PBDT-0.62-1.81 66 -3.09-3.61 14 PBT-0.66-1.86 65 -3.25-3.81 15 NP-0.66-1.86 65 -3.252.21 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Positive Asian trends likely to boost domestic equities

Positive Asian trends likely to boost domestic equities

Protean eGov Tech bags order worth Rs 100 cr from BSIF

Protean eGov Tech bags order worth Rs 100 cr from BSIF

Acuite Ratings & Research upgrades ratings of Andrew Yule to 'B' with 'stable' outlook

Acuite Ratings & Research upgrades ratings of Andrew Yule to 'B' with 'stable' outlook

HDFC Bank strongly rejects allegations levelled by Mehta Family against MD & CEO Jagdishan

HDFC Bank strongly rejects allegations levelled by Mehta Family against MD & CEO Jagdishan

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allots 15.44 cr equity shares under rights issue

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allots 15.44 cr equity shares under rights issue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNED vs IND FIH Pro League LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon