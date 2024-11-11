Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PFC spurts as Q2 PAT grows 9% YoY to Rs 7,215 crore

PFC spurts as Q2 PAT grows 9% YoY to Rs 7,215 crore

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) surged 5.45% to Rs 473.95 after its consolidated net profit rose 8.85% to Rs 7,214.90 crore on 14.96% increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 25,721.79 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Total income grew by 15.04% year on year (YoY) to Rs 25,754.73 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 9,367.86 crore in the September 2024 quarter, up 8.57% from Rs 8,628.79 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses spiked 19.1% to Rs 15,843.01 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared second interim dividend of Rs 3.50 per equity share for FY25, subject to approval of shareholders. The record date for the said dividend is fixed on 25 November 2024 and it shall be paid on or before 8 December 2024.

 

Power Finance Corporation (PFC) is a leading power sector public financial institution and a non-banking financial company providing fund and non-fund-based support for the development of the Indian power sector.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rangebound around 79,450, Nifty at 24,150; Auto, IT stocks gain

Zomato

Zomato denies CCI antitrust violations, says media report 'misleading'

Image: OnePlus

OnePlus rolls out OxygenOS 15 to 12r smartphone: Check update schedule

Paints

Asian Paints stock tanks 9%, hits over 3-year low on weak Q2 numbers

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Q2 results today: Hindalco, ONGC, Britannia among 321 to post earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon