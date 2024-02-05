Sensex (    %)
                        
Pfizer Ltd spurts 1.08%, gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Pfizer Ltd is quoting at Rs 4710.35, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22% in last one year as compared to a 23.46% gain in NIFTY and a 50.31% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.
Pfizer Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4710.35, up 1.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 21933.05. The Sensex is at 72244.95, up 0.22%. Pfizer Ltd has added around 7.19% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Pfizer Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 17972.1, up 1.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29488 shares today, compared to the daily average of 30140 shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 39.79 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Budget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
