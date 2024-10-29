Shaily Engineering Plastics consolidated net profit rises 102.40% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.85% to Rs 192.00 croreNet profit of Shaily Engineering Plastics rose 102.40% to Rs 21.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 21.85% to Rs 192.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 157.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales192.00157.57 22 OPM %20.9714.97 -PBDT36.7822.25 65 PBT26.5314.14 88 NP21.9210.83 102
