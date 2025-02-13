Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.93 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23450.00% to Rs 4.71 croreNet Loss of Pharmaids Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 23450.00% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales4.710.02 23450 OPM %-61.36-12150.00 -PBDT-3.36-1.69 -99 PBT-4.00-1.73 -131 NP-1.93-1.15 -68
