Netripples Software standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Sales rise 1.80% to Rs 1.70 crore

Net profit of Netripples Software declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.80% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.701.67 2 OPM %4.715.39 -PBDT0.080.09 -11 PBT0.050.07 -29 NP0.050.07 -29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

