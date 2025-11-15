Phoenix International consolidated net profit rises 256.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.74% to Rs 7.14 croreNet profit of Phoenix International rose 256.14% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.74% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales7.145.77 24 OPM %50.2860.66 -PBDT2.431.72 41 PBT1.530.82 87 NP2.030.57 256
