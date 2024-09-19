Phoenix Mills arm successfully bids for two prime city-centric plots in Mohali, Punjab

Phoenix Mills announced today that Casper Realty (Casper), a wholly owned subsidiary of PML, has been declared as the highest bidder for two prime city-centric plots in Mohali, Punjab.

These plots - cumulatively admeasuring ~13.14 acres and located in Sector 62, YPS Chowk, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) - were auctioned by Greater Mohali Development Area Authority (GMADA). Casper was declared as the highest bidder, with a combined bid value of approximately Rs. 891 crores. The payment shall be completed within the timelines stipulated by GMADA. Both plots are classified for commercial use and the Company intends to develop an iconic retail-led, mixed-use development on this land parcel.