Phoenix Mills arm successfully bids for two prime city-centric plots in Mohali, Punjab

Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Phoenix Mills announced today that Casper Realty (Casper), a wholly owned subsidiary of PML, has been declared as the highest bidder for two prime city-centric plots in Mohali, Punjab.
These plots - cumulatively admeasuring ~13.14 acres and located in Sector 62, YPS Chowk, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali) - were auctioned by Greater Mohali Development Area Authority (GMADA). Casper was declared as the highest bidder, with a combined bid value of approximately Rs. 891 crores. The payment shall be completed within the timelines stipulated by GMADA. Both plots are classified for commercial use and the Company intends to develop an iconic retail-led, mixed-use development on this land parcel.
With excellent connectivity, this land parcel, situated at YPS Chowkbetween Chandigarh and Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali), is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for retail and entertainment spaces in the Chandigarh Metropolitan Region (CMR). CMR encompasses the union territory of Chandigarh and its neighbouring cities, including Panchkula, Mohali, Zirakpur, New Chandigarh, Kharar, Pinjore, Kalka, and Barwala. Strategically located at the crossroads of Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi, the CMR region has emerged as a prime destination for real estate development.
First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

