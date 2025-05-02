Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit declines 17.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.18% to Rs 1016.34 croreNet profit of Phoenix Mills declined 17.72% to Rs 268.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 326.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 22.18% to Rs 1016.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1305.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 10.46% to Rs 984.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1099.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.13% to Rs 3813.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3977.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1016.341305.95 -22 3813.573977.69 -4 OPM %55.0747.99 -56.6754.73 - PBDT510.68564.37 -10 1908.861913.13 0 PBT420.44488.64 -14 1582.341642.92 -4 NP268.82326.73 -18 984.231099.21 -10
