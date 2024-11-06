Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pipeline Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 57.32 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 3:51 PM IST

Sales rise 1.03% to Rs 989.29 crore

Net loss of Pipeline Infrastructure reported to Rs 57.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 326.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.03% to Rs 989.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 979.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales989.29979.23 1 OPM %32.9677.79 -PBDT174.84552.89 -68 PBT-57.32326.41 PL NP-57.32326.41 PL

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 3:34 PM IST

