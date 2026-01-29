Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 136.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Piramal Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 136.19 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales decline 2.92% to Rs 2139.87 crore

Net loss of Piramal Pharma reported to Rs 136.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.92% to Rs 2139.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2204.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2139.872204.22 -3 OPM %9.1515.32 -PBDT159.99263.61 -39 PBT-52.7566.80 PL NP-136.193.68 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Revathi Equipment India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Revathi Equipment India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the December 2025 quarter

New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 80.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter

New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 80.25 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit declines 18.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Cochin Shipyard consolidated net profit declines 18.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Borosil Renewables reports consolidated net profit of Rs 100.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Borosil Renewables reports consolidated net profit of Rs 100.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Samhi Hotels standalone net profit rises 573.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Samhi Hotels standalone net profit rises 573.08% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnion Budget 2026 Date and TimeStocks to Buy TodayQ3 Result TodayAjit Pawar Death NewsIMD Weather Update TodayUGC Net Dec Result 2025Border 2 Box Office CollectionBudget 2026