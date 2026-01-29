Borosil Renewables reports consolidated net profit of Rs 100.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.01% to Rs 390.46 crore

Net profit of Borosil Renewables reported to Rs 100.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 26.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.01% to Rs 390.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 361.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.390.46361.4931.47-2.79127.74-0.10105.59-32.02100.10-26.75

